The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Angola experienced a notable increase in March 2024 compared to the same month last year. According to recent data released on April 15, 2024, the CPI surged to 26.09%, up from 24.07% in February 2024. This Year-over-Year comparison reflects a substantial rise in consumer prices within the country.The CPI is a key indicator of inflation and measures the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services. The significant uptick in Angola's CPI indicates growing inflationary pressures within the economy, which can impact purchasing power and overall economic stability. Analysts will closely monitor future CPI reports to assess the trajectory of inflation and its potential ramifications on the country's economic landscape.