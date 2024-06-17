LUANDA, ANGOLA – In a recent update from the Central Bank of Angola, the nation’s foreign exchange reserves saw a minor decline from $14.5 billion in April to $14.4 billion in May 2024. The latest data were released on June 17, 2024, providing key insights into the country’s economic health.This small dip in the FX reserves marks the first significant fluctuation in recent months, indicating a potential shift in the nation’s financial stability. Experts are closely monitoring the situation to understand the underlying factors contributing to this change.The steady decrease, although modest, could reflect various economic pressures or strategic financial decisions being executed by Angola’s financial policymakers. Investors and stakeholders are advised to stay tuned for further updates and analyses as the Central Bank continues to manage its monetary policies in response to these evolving economic indicators.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com