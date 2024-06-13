Angola’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) has once again shown an upward trend, with the most recent data indicating that inflation has reached 30.16% year-over-year as of June 13, 2024. This represents a notable increase from the 28.20% year-over-year inflation rate reported in April 2024.The rise in CPI suggests that Angolans are experiencing higher costs for goods and services compared to the same month last year. This period-over-period comparison highlights a persistent upward pressure on prices, which could be attributed to multiple factors including currency depreciation, supply chain disruptions, or rising global commodity prices.As this shift adds to economic concerns, policymakers and financial analysts will be closely monitoring the inflationary trends to devise strategies for mitigating adverse impacts on the economy and the population’s purchasing power. Stakeholders are keenly aware that continued inflation at such elevated levels could have long-term effects on economic stability and growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com