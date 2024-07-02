On Tuesday, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) announced that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) and officially launched Naproxen Delayed-Release Tablets, USP.The company noted that these Naproxen Delayed-Release Tablets, which serve as a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug designed to alleviate mild to moderate pain and inflammation, are the generic equivalent of the reference-listed drug, EC-Naprosyn.Data from IQVIA as of April 2024 indicates that annual U.S. sales for Naproxen Delayed-Release Tablets total approximately $36.7 million.On July 1st, ANIP’s stock on the Nasdaq closed at $63.44, marking a 0.38% decline.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com