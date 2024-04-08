Ansell announced that they have finalized an agreement to acquire the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) division of Kimberly-Clark, henceforth referred to as KCPPE, for a total of US$640 million.The acquisition is scheduled to be completed by September 2024.The KCPPE is a globally recognized PPE business known for designing, marketing, and selling a wide range of innovative and differentiated safety products. This includes gloves, protective clothing, and safety eyewear.In addition to the acquisition, Ansell also will sign a transitional services agreement with Kimberly-Clark. This agreement will facilitate the smooth transition of customers, suppliers, and employees to Ansell. Kimberly-Clark will also provide various business support services to Ansell for a period of up to 12 months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com