In its recent earnings report for the first quarter, Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) announced a decrease in profits compared to the same timeframe the previous year.The company posted a net income of $36.3 million, equating to $0.12 per share. This shows a notable decrease from the previous year's first quarter figures, which showed a total of $213.4 million or $0.69 per share.Furthermore, Antero Midstream Partners LP saw a 20.6% decrease in its quarterly revenue, dropping to $1.12 billion from $1.41 billion the previous year.To summarize the GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) figures:- The first quarter earnings were $36.3 million, compared to $213.4 million in the same quarter the previous year.- Earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter were $0.12, compared to $0.69 the previous year.- First quarter revenue stood at $1.12 billion, down from $1.41 billion in the same period last year.