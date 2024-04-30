In April 2024, the ANZ Business Confidence indicator in New Zealand showed a decrease, falling from 22.9 in March 2024 to 14.9. This decline suggests a waning optimism among businesses in the country. The data was updated on 30 April 2024, reflecting the most recent sentiment within the New Zealand business community. This shift in confidence levels may impact investment decisions and economic activity in the coming months, as companies adjust to the changing business landscape. Analysts will be closely monitoring future trends to gauge the potential implications for the overall economic outlook of New Zealand.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com