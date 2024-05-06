The latest data released on the ANZ Commodity Price Index indicates positive news for New Zealand’s economy. The index, which measures the price movements of New Zealand’s main commodity exports, showed a turnaround from the previous period. In the comparison of the previous indicator, which stood at -1.3%, the current indicator has now increased to 0.5%. This improvement suggests a positive trend in the prices of key commodities, which could potentially boost the country’s export revenues.The data was updated on 06 May 2024, reflecting a month-over-month comparison. The shift from negative to positive growth in the ANZ Commodity Price Index signifies resilience in New Zealand’s export sector. Investors and economists will likely monitor these developments closely to gauge the overall health of the country’s economy in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com