According to the latest data released by ANZ, job advertisements in Australia have experienced a significant increase. The current indicator shows a growth of 2.8% in comparison to the previous month. This positive trend comes after a previous decrease of -1.0%. The data was updated on 06 May 2024, reflecting the month-over-month comparison in job advertisements. The rise in job advertisements indicates potential growth in the labor market, providing a hopeful outlook for employment opportunities in Australia.