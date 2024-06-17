In a recent update on June 17, 2024, ANZ’s job advertisement report indicated a decrease from the previous month’s indicator, moving from 2.8% to 2.1%. The data, compared on a month-over-month basis, highlights a notable slowing in employment growth within the Australian job market.This decline suggests that while job vacancies continue to rise, the rate at which they are increasing has diminished compared to the previous month. In May 2024, ANZ reported a stronger growth of 2.8%, marking a robust demand for labor. However, June’s numbers reflect a cooling off, with a month-over-month increment of just 2.1%.Economists and analysts will be closely watching these figures, as they can often serve as leading indicators of economic health and employment trends. The slight deceleration could imply that businesses are becoming more cautious in their hiring strategies amidst broader economic uncertainties. It remains crucial for policymakers and stakeholders to monitor these trends to gauge the underlying forces shaping the Australian job market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com