The API Weekly Crude Oil Stock in the United States has increased to 4.09 million barrels, up from the previous indicator of 3.034 million barrels. The latest data was updated on April 16, 2024, showing a notable uptick in crude oil stock levels. This increase may have implications for the oil market and could potentially influence oil prices and trading activities in the coming days. As investors and analysts keep a close eye on oil supply and demand dynamics, fluctuations in crude oil stock levels can serve as indicators of market trends and influences on the global economy. Stay tuned for more updates on how this development may impact the energy sector and financial markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com