The latest API Weekly Crude Oil Stock data for the United States has been updated, revealing an unexpected turn of events. The previous indicator had shown a decrease of -2.286 million barrels, but the most recent figure indicates a significant uptick of 3.034 million barrels. This sudden increase has prompted market analysts to reevaluate their forecasts for oil prices and supply levels. The data was last updated on April 9, 2024, causing a stir in the energy market as investors react to the new information. Stay tuned for further developments as experts assess the implications of this unexpected rise in crude oil stock.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com