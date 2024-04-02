The latest data on the API Weekly Crude Oil Stock in the United States has been released, showing a notable decrease in inventory. The previous indicator had reported a surplus of 9.337 million barrels, whereas the current data indicates a decrease of 2.286 million barrels. This data, updated on 02 April 2024, suggests a shift in the oil market dynamics, which could have implications for oil prices and market trends moving forward. Investors and analysts will likely be keeping a close eye on this development to gauge its impact on the broader economy and energy sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com