The latest data update on March 12, 2024, reveals a notable decrease in the API Weekly Crude Oil Stock for the United States. The previous indicator had halted at an increase of 0.423 million barrels, while the most recent data shows a substantial dip of 5.521 million barrels. This trend indicates a significant reduction in crude oil stockpiles, which can have implications for the energy market and prices. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring future reports to assess the impact of this decline on the oil industry and global economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com