Apogee Therapeutics Inc., also known as APGE, has announced its pricing for an expanded public underwritten offering with approximately 6.77 million shares of common stock at $62.00 per share. The firm predicts that before accounting for underwriting discounts, commissions, and other expenses related to the offering, there would be a total gross income of nearly $420.0 million. Not considering any potential additional shares purchased by the underwriters, these revenues are to be paid by Apogee.The offering is scheduled to be concluded by March 12, 2024. Furthermore, the underwriters have been given a 30-day opportunity by Apogee to buy up to an additional 1,016,128 shares of common stock, with the cost of the public offering less underwriting discounts and commissions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com