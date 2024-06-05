Apollo Global Management Inc. has agreed to purchase a 49% equity stake in a joint venture associated with Intel Corp.’s chip manufacturing facility in Ireland, the companies announced on Tuesday. The deal is valued at $11 billion.The investment focuses on Fab 34 in Leixlip, Ireland, a state-of-the-art facility geared towards high-volume manufacturing (HVM) using Intel 4 and Intel 3 process technologies. Intel has already committed $18.4 billion to the development of Fab 34.According to the agreement, the joint venture will have manufacturing rights at Fab 34, providing long-term support for Intel’s product demand and additional capacity for Intel Foundry customers. Intel will maintain a 51% controlling interest and retain full ownership and operational control of Fab 34 and its associated assets.Intel highlighted that the construction of Fab 34 is almost complete, with high-volume manufacturing of Intel Core Ultra processors on Intel 4 technology beginning in September 2023. The ramp-up of Granite Rapids, Intel’s next-generation data center product on Intel 3 technology, is also progressing well.The transaction is anticipated to finalize in the second quarter of 2024.To address increasing demand for chips, Intel is expanding or constructing facilities in several locations, including Arizona, Ohio, and Ireland. This agreement follows a similar $30 billion partnership Intel entered into with Brookfield Asset Management.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com