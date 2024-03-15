Apple Inc., the leading tech corporation, has allegedly taken over DarwinAI, a Canadian artificial intelligence firm. According to Bloomberg, this acquisition is integral to Apple’s ongoing exploration of generative artificial intelligence, anticipated to take off by 2024.DarwinAI is renowned in the AI sector, especially for their vision-based technology that bolsters manufacturing effectiveness. Apple has been gradually integrating various AI firms into its portfolio and DarwinAI is their newest addition.Curiously, DarwinAI’s official website and social media platforms have been deactivated, which might insinuate a yet-to-be-publicized agreement. Following the takeover, several DarwinAI staff members, including Alexander Wong, have transferred to Apple’s AI unit, as confirmed by reports. Wong, an AI scholar at the University of Waterloo, will take on a directorial role within Apple’s AI branch.The assimilation of DarwinAI supports Apple’s plan to incorporate AI technology in its future offerings. Leveraging DarwinAI’s proficiency in machine vision intelligence and efficient AI models, Apple plans to utilize AI in devices, veering away from exclusive reliance on cloud-based services. DarwinAI’s innovation does not only enhance production mechanisms, but also concurs with Apple’s roadmap to incorporate on-device generative AI in the upcoming iOS 18 version.Sources like Techcrunch reveal that DarwinAI has previously secured backing from notable investors such as BDC Capital, Honeywell Ventures, Obvious Ventures, and Inovia Capital. The purchase of DarwinAI highlights Apple’s pledge to fortify its AI potential through deliberate investments in pathbreaking technologies like DarwinAI.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com