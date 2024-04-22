A recent analysis by French business magazine Challenges suggests that Apple has acquired Datakalab, a Parisian start-up specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision technology. This transaction took place on December 17 last year, and it was executed discreetly, as noted in a document filed with the European Commission.Though the founders of Datakalab did not join Apple following the acquisition, a number of other staff did make the transition. Prior to the deal, Datakalab had a team of 10 to 20 employees and possessed multiple patents in the field of AI compression and vision technology.Datakalab presented itself as a master in areas such as low power, operational efficiency, and deep learning algorithms for device operations. Moreover, their sophisticated facial recognition technology has the potential to augment features like Photos and Face ID in Apple devices.The acquisition corresponds with Apple’s plan to incorporate a variety of AI features in the upcoming iOS 18, slated for release later this year. Additionally, Datakalab’s novel vision-based technology could potentially advance Apple’s Vision Pro objectives in the future. The financial particulars of the acquisition, however, have not been disclosed.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com