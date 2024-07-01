Apple (AAPL) aims to commence mass production of new AirPods, featuring “camera modules,” by 2026, as per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s report.The infrared cameras, akin to the iPhone’s Face ID receiver, aim to elevate both the spatial computing and audio experience.Kuo mentioned that these cameras would detect environmental image changes, potentially allowing in-air gesture control to improve human-device interaction.These advanced AirPods are expected to enhance the audio experience for users of the Vision Pro and future Apple Vision headsets.Additionally, Kuo highlighted that Foxconn has been designated as the “new product introduction supplier” for the IR camera integrated into the AirPods.Previously, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg indicated that Apple is also working on developing AirPods with cameras, as reported by 9To5Mac.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com