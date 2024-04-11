Apple has recently announced changes to its repair policies, stating that authorized refurbished parts can now be utilized when repairing the iPhone 15 series. This updated policy is an extension of the Self Service Repair program, launched in 2022, which initially covered iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and the 3rd generation iPhone SE and was later extended to include MacBook Pro and iMac models equipped with the M3, M3 Pro, or M3 Max chips.In the past, Apple users were required to participate in a “Parts Pairing” procedure where the serial number of their device had to match that of the new part provided by the company. Failure to use a new part during the repair would result in notifications warning the user that Apple could not authenticate the recently installed part.Speaking on the new changes, John Ternus, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, said, “Our teams have been developing product design and manufacturing methods over the past two years to facilitate repairs with used Apple parts without compromising on safety, security, or privacy.”With the implementation of this policy, Apple users will no longer receive such notifications, since “calibrations for genuine Apple parts, whether new or used, will occur on the device after the part is installed.” This means that users are no longer required to provide a serial number during device repair.Apple noted that these modifications to its repair policies could be monitored under the new “Parts and Service History” feature in the Settings app.Ternus further added, “With this expansion to our repair program, we’re excited to provide even more options and convenience to our customers, along with extending the lifespan of our products and their parts.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com