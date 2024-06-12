During the recent Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced an innovative feature for iOS 18: **Messages via Satellite**.This pioneering enhancement to the existing Emergency SOS via satellite service promises to transform communication capabilities for iPhone users. **Messages via Satellite** allows users to send and receive messages even in circumstances where conventional Wi-Fi or cellular connections are unavailable.By leveraging satellite technology, this feature ensures continuous connectivity in remote areas or during emergencies. Users will be able to align their iPhones with the nearest satellite for efficient message transmission and reception.All communications through this feature will be protected with end-to-end encryption, incorporating familiar messaging elements such as emojis and Tapbacks. Scheduled for release this fall as part of the iOS 18 update, **Messages via Satellite** is set to provide users with advanced communication options. This service will be available on iPhone 14 and later models in the US.While the specific costs associated with **Messages via Satellite** have not yet been fully clarified, Apple has confirmed that Emergency SOS via satellite will remain free for iPhone 14 users for three years. It is acknowledged that Apple may introduce charges for satellite services in the future. Notably, iPhone 15 models will include complimentary two-year access to these satellite services. Further pricing details are expected as the feature’s launch date approaches.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com