Apple (AAPL) has expanded its Self Service Repair program, also known as Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair, to 32 European countries, including the U.K., France, Germany, and the Netherlands.Originally launched in the U.S. in December, the program now supports a range of devices, including iPhone, Mac, and Studio Display models, across 33 countries and in 24 languages. This initiative is aimed at extending the lifespan of Apple products.According to the tech giant, the program functions similarly to those offered by Apple Authorized Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers. Users can test the functionality and performance of their devices and identify parts that may require repair.”While Apple is committed to providing safe and affordable repair options, designing and building long-lasting products remains the top priority,” the company stated. “The best type of repair for customers and the planet is one that is never needed.”The program now supports 42 Apple products, including the latest MacBook Air models powered by M3, as mentioned by the company.”Launched in April 2022, Self Service Repair allows individuals with relevant experience in repairing electronic devices access to the manuals, genuine Apple parts, and tools used in Apple Store locations and by Apple Authorized Service Providers,” Apple highlighted.Customers can access the Apple Diagnostics session on a second device to check the status and performance of the device needing repair. Through a series of onscreen prompts, customers will learn whether their product needs repairing and which part requires replacement.In addition, Apple plans to introduce the Self Service Repair program in Canada by 2025.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com