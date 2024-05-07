Apple recently unveiled its latest M4 chip for the new iPad Pro, along with updates for the Logic Pro software for iPad 2 and Mac 11. The M4 chip offers improved speed, memory bandwidth, as well as advanced machine learning capabilities.In addition to this, it can reportedly perform up to 38 trillion operations per second on an Ultra Retina XDR display. This unique display is developed by integrating the light of two OLED panels. According to Johny Srouji, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies, the M4 chip’s performance efficiency along with its new display engine, makes it an optimal fit for applications on the iPad Pro that involve AI. As a result, it significantly enhances the device’s overall power and performance.The M4 chip also supports popular video codecs like H.264, HEVC, and ProRes as well as the recent addition, AV1. This offers users more efficient, high-resolution video streaming experiences.In other news, Apple announced that the new Logic Pro software will be available for users starting May 13. It is designed to grant users professional studio experiences for songwriting, beat-making, and song production and mixing.The updated Logic Pro software is AI-powered and features Session Players, a Stem Splitter enabling users to draw creativity from individual parts of a musical recording, and a ChromaGlow feature capable of instantly warming up and toning tracks. Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple’s Senior Director of Apps Worldwide Product Marketing, expressed that the AI-backed updates, coupled with the outstanding performance of Apple’s iPad, Mac and M-series silicons, make Logic Pro the best tool in the industry for music creation.Initially, Apple is offering Logic Pro for free to existing users. However, new users on Mac and iPad 2 will need to pay $199.99 and $49, respectively, for the latest update.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com