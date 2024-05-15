Apple (AAPL) has revealed a suite of new accessibility features set to debut in its upcoming software releases, including iOS 18 and visionOS. These innovations are designed to enhance the user experience for a diverse array of individuals, providing novel methods for communication, device control, and navigation.CEO Tim Cook stated, “For nearly 40 years, Apple has been a leader in inclusive design, integrating accessibility into the very fabric of our hardware and software. We are continually advancing the frontiers of technology, and these new features underscore our unwavering commitment to offering the best possible experience to all users.”One significant feature is Eye Tracking, which empowers users with physical disabilities to control their devices using eye movements. Additionally, Music Haptics allows deaf users to experience music through the Taptic Engine in iPhones.Furthermore, Vocal Shortcuts enable users to assign custom voice commands for device control, and Listen for Atypical Speech is tailored for those with speech challenges to improve speech recognition. Vehicle Motion Cues aim to mitigate motion sickness by adding animated dots on the screen edges, thereby reducing sensory conflict for users in moving vehicles.Apple has also enhanced CarPlay with features such as Voice Control, Color Filters, and Sound Recognition, making it easier for deaf and colorblind users to navigate while driving.Other notable features include Magnifier, VoiceOver, Braille Screen Input, Hover Typing, Live Speech, Voice Control, and Switch Control, broadening accessibility and ensuring an inclusive experience for all users.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com