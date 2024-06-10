Apple has launched iOS 18, introducing advanced AI features and enhanced home screen customization. This latest version of the iPhone operating system also includes notable improvements to the Control Center, the Passwords app, and enhanced security measures.iOS 18 is particularly focused on integrating artificial intelligence and generative AI capabilities. A standout feature is Apple Intelligence, a personal intelligence system designed for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This system combines the capability of generative models with individual user contexts to offer highly relevant and useful insights.Apple Intelligence is seamlessly embedded within iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia.”We are thrilled to introduce iOS 18. It is a major release with incredible features, including new levels of customization, an overhauled Photos app, and powerful messaging capabilities. This update offers numerous advantages for everyone,” stated Craig Federighi, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering. “This release also marks the start of an exciting new era of personal intelligence, with Apple Intelligence providing intuitive, powerful, and instantly valuable experiences that will revolutionize the iPhone experience, all while prioritizing privacy. We eagerly await users’ reactions.”The redesigned Control Center in iOS 18 now offers easier access to frequently used functions and allows for greater customization and flexibility. Users can quickly access groups of their most-used controls, such as media playback, Home controls, and connectivity options, and easily swipe between them.Privacy enhancements in iOS 18 include the ability for users to require authentication for specific apps or to hide them entirely. Additionally, the introduction of the Passwords app simplifies the user experience by consolidating access to passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and verification codes.The developer beta of iOS 18 is available starting today through the Apple Developer Program at developer.apple.com. A public beta will be available next month via the Apple Beta Software Program at beta.apple.com. The final version of iOS 18 will be released this fall as a free software update for iPhone Xs and later models.Apple Intelligence will be available in beta for the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and devices equipped with the M1 chip or later.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com