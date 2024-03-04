Apple Inc. has recently unleashed its latest MacBook Air laptops equipped with the advanced M3 chip. Initially, this chip was exclusive to the MacBook Pro range and the newest models of iMac; now, though, the company has integrated the M3 chip into the MacBook Air series.This integration has generated a substantial increase in performance, showing a boost of up to 60% compared to the M1 chip model and a remarkable speed that is up to 13 times faster than the quickest Intel-based MacBook Air.Several upgrades feature in the new MacBook Air laptops: an enhanced 1080p webcam, quicker Wi-Fi networks, and a battery life that lasts up to 18 hours – all this innovatively packed into the same design as the previous models. The M3 chip allows the connection to two external displays, a clear improvement from earlier laptop versions supporting only one screen.Apple’s move demonstrates its intensified commitment to artificial intelligence marketing. Benchmark tests point to the M3 chip outshining its predecessor in performance with an increase of roughly 17% in single-core tasks, 21% in multi-core tasks, and a 15% augmentation in GPU performance compared to the M2.The MacBook Air model also presents advanced Wi-Fi capabilities supporting Wi-Fi 6E for lightning-fast connectivity speeds. The 13-inch MacBook Air bears a starting tag of $1,099, while the 15-inch model commences at $1,299. Both are open for pre-order with store availability starting from March 8.It’s noteworthy that these laptops come with diverse power adapters. The enhanced versions provide a 70W adapter in the package, whereas the basic model supplies a 30W USB-C power adapter. Options to upgrade to a 35W dual-port adapter or a 70W adapter are available for an extra $20.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com