Apple Inc. is reportedly preparing to initiate mass production for a 20.3-inch foldable device slated for late 2025. Furthermore, they are developing a foldable iPhone with two display size variants of 7.9 inches and 8.3 inches, intended for production in late 2026. These details were announced by 9to5Mac, citing a note from analyst Jeff Pu.According to Pu, the tech titan is focused on accelerating the development and realization of their foldable device lineup. However, their product launch timeline heavily hinges on the status of the supply chain.This fresh lineup, Pu points out, is specially tailored for the ultra-luxury market segment. Another industry analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo previously reported that a 20.3-inch foldable MacBook is under development and set for a 2027 release. Similarly, analyst Ross Young relayed that Apple is cooking up a 20-inch foldable hybrid device, targeted for launch in 2026 or 2027.Adding to the mix of information, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman indicated that the company is examining the possibility of a dual-screen foldable MacBook and iPad hybrid.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com