Apple Inc. is reportedly in discussions with Meta Platforms to explore the integration of Meta's generative AI model into Apple Intelligence, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cites sources familiar with the discussions.Apple Intelligence, the tech giant's AI system for iPhones and other devices, was unveiled at its annual developers conference in early June. During the event, Apple announced a partnership with OpenAI, the creator of the generative chatbot ChatGPT. This collaboration will enable an updated version of Siri to leverage ChatGPT, thereby broadening its capabilities significantly.Furthermore, Apple is exploring a potential collaboration with its search partner, Alphabet's Google. Additionally, AI startups Anthropic and Perplexity are in negotiations with Apple to integrate their respective generative AI technologies into Apple Intelligence.Reports indicate that Apple is also considering partnerships with other AI companies in regions such as China, where OpenAI's ChatGPT, backed by Microsoft, is currently banned.At the developers conference, Apple revealed a range of new AI-powered features supported by its partnership with OpenAI. Notably, Apple Intelligence—the AI system designed for iPhone, iPad, and Mac—has been deeply integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. This integration will allow users to utilize ChatGPT's expertise, including its image and document-understanding capabilities, directly within these operating systems, eliminating the need to switch between different tools.Apple Intelligence will be available for free to users and is set to be released in beta this fall in U.S. English as part of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. The company intends to expand features, software platforms, and language support throughout the following year.This new AI offering will be accessible on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as iPads and Macs equipped with the M1 chip or later, provided the language is set to U.S. English.In response to Elon Musk's warning against incorporating OpenAI technology into its operating system, Apple has clarified that it primarily uses its own AI technology, and integration with OpenAI is merely an optional feature.