Apple Music has declared its list of the 100 Best Albums of all time. They are enlivening this event with a ten-day countdown celebration starting from Monday. The countdown unfolds with the unveiling of ten albums each day, bouncing up the excitement leading to the disclosure of Apple Music's top 10 albums of all time on the final day. This thrilling revelation of the ultimate ten albums is set for May 22.Moreover, Apple Music has unveiled a dedicated microsite that will register daily updates during the countdown. Each album on the vaunted 100 Best list receives a spotlight on this new microsite, which provides an in-depth analysis of each album, houses archival interviews, and more.