Apple Inc. (AAPL) is advancing technology to simplify iPhone battery replacements, potentially launching later this year, as reported by The Information.This move aligns with a new EU law requiring smartphone manufacturers to ensure user-replaceable batteries with accessible tools by 2025.Insiders familiar with iPhone production disclose that Apple is investigating the use of electrically induced adhesive debonding technology, streamlining the battery replacement process. This technique involves using a small electric current to detach the battery, enhancing user accessibility.Despite these advancements, users would still need to manually open the iPhone, as its components remain intricately interconnected and securely fastened, according to The Information.This innovative battery replacement method is expected to debut in at least one iPhone 16 model later this year, with potential expansion to all iPhone 17 models next year. Apple will likely continue to recommend professional battery replacements due to the complexities and associated risks.Additionally, beginning in late 2024, Apple plans to provide battery health metrics to support third-party batteries better and will include a notification indicating that Apple cannot verify the provided data. Although Apple is known for designing devices that are challenging to repair due to their tightly sealed construction, recent reports from MacRumors highlight that the company has introduced self-repair options and diagnostic tools to address these issues.