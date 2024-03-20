Apple Inc. has plans to use Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology in order to minimize the bezels at the bottom of the display for all four models of the upcoming iPhone 16, as reported by South Korea’s Sisa Journal.In the realm of smartphones, a bezel refers to the border that separates the actual screen you can view from the outer edges of the device. Currently, suppliers such as Samsung, LG, and BOE are using BRS technology as it enables the reduction of bezels. This is achieved by rolling the internal copper wiring into a smaller, more condensed package.Previously, Apple’s efforts to implement this technology were interrupted due to issues related to heat. However, recent advancements in heat dissipation technology have spurred Apple to incorporate the technology into the iPhone 16 series.As per a report by the research firm Omdia, the display size in the iPhone 16 Pro models will be 0.2 inches larger than in other models thanks to this new technology. It’s also worth noting that the physical size of the iPhone bodies will grow alongside the increase in display size. The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will be slightly taller and wider than their former versions.In the previous year, Apple managed to reduce the bezels of the iPhone 15 Pro models by utilizing low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO). This resulted in a display border size of only 1.5 millimeters, a reduction from the approximately 2.2 millimeters seen on the iPhone 14 models.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com