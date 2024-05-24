Apple Inc. (AAPL) has provided more information about a glitch that caused deleted iPhone photos to reappear on some iOS devices.Last week, Apple quickly rolled out the iOS 17.5.1 update after numerous iPhone users reported a bug in iOS 17.5 that resurrected previously deleted photos in the Photos app.Initially, the release notes merely mentioned “database corruption,” which led to widespread concern over data privacy among Apple users.In a recent clarification to 9to5Mac, Apple stated that the issue was not linked to iCloud Photos and reassured users that the company never had access to their deleted photos.The company explained that the bug originated from a corrupted database entry on the affected devices, which made the deleted photos reappear. These photos were always stored locally on the devices and were never transmitted elsewhere.Apple further clarified that in rare cases, iOS 17.5 inadvertently restored files from the corrupted data, causing the deleted photos to reappear in the Photos app. The issue affected a small number of users and a limited number of photos.Meanwhile, security researchers at Synactiv conducted a deeper analysis of the issue by reverse-engineering the iOS 17.5.1 update. Their report disclosed that iOS 17.5 included a migration routine that scanned and re-imported photos from the file system. This routine was removed in the latest update as it caused old files to be re-indexed and reappear in photo galleries.”Based on this code, we can deduce that the photos that reappeared were still present on the file systems and were detected by the migration routine added in iOS 17.5,” said Synactiv. “From this analysis alone, it is not clear how the photos remained on the file system initially.” The Synactiv report posits a possible explanation, suggesting that users might have saved images in both the Files app and Photos app but only deleted them from the latter.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com