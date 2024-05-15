Apple Inc. (AAPL) has unveiled iOS 17.5, the latest iteration of its iOS operating system, introducing a variety of new features designed to enhance the user experience, particularly for those in the European Union.One of the most notable updates is the provision for developers to distribute their apps directly from their websites within the EU, circumventing the traditional App Store model. To avail of this option, developers must meet certain criteria, including being part of the Apple Developer Program for a minimum of two years and achieving over one million first-time installs on iOS within the preceding year.Additionally, iOS 17.5 introduces support for third-party item trackers, developed collaboratively by Apple and Google. This feature alerts users to the presence of nearby third-party trackers. Another significant enhancement is the new repair state option, which enables users to send their iPhones for service without needing to disable Find My and Activation Lock. Consequently, Find My remains operational throughout the repair, allowing users to continue tracking their devices.Moreover, iOS 17.5 offers an offline mode for Apple News+, access to a new game called Quartiles for News Plus subscribers, and a dynamic Podcast widget that changes color to reflect the podcast’s cover art currently being played. To update to iOS 17.5, users can navigate to Settings, select General, and tap on Software Update to download and install the latest software. This update is compatible with iPhone models from iPhone XS and newer.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com