Apple is apparently ventures into the field of personal robotics for its next trailblazing product. This prospective independent robot underlines Apple's renewed commitment to AI-driven technology.Bloomberg's reporter, Mark Gurman, suggests that Apple's future plans might involve an autonomous robot butler to assist homeowners. The company has redirected resources from its abandoned automobile initiative to develop a mobile, domestic robot.Two of the ongoing projects include a mobile robot that tracks users around their homes, and a high-tech tabletop unit that employs robots to control the display.According to insiders who are familiar with the situation and are quoted by Bloomberg, Apple's hardware engineering division and AI group are spearheading the robotics efforts. The project is managed by AI head John Giannandrea and home product executives Matt Costello and Brian Lynch.Apple's home robot could potentially rival Amazon's Astro, a mobile digital assistant offering home security surveillance.As for the tabletop device, Gurman suggests one idea is for the device's screen to replicate the head movements of a person during a FaceTime video chat.However, Apple has encountered technical difficulties related to balancing the weight of a robot motor on a small stand, leading to internal debate among Apple executives regarding the development of such a device.These robotics ventures are still early in the research stages and it is uncertain whether they will eventually be made available to the public.