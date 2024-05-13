A recent article by Bloomberg through MacRumors has revealed that Apple Inc. is on the verge of finalizing a deal with OpenAI to incorporate the chat-based software, ChatGPT, into their much-anticipated iOS 18.The specifics of how ChatGPT will function within the new operating system remain under wraps, but Mark Gurman’s analysis for Bloomberg provides an insight into Apple’s AI plan. The strategy involves a three-pronged approach: LLM or large language model integration for both device-specific and cloud-based applications, and a chatbot feature powered by OpenAI (potentially even Google).Securing a deal with OpenAI extends Apple’s collection of AI capabilities it envisions to incorporate into future iPhones.Reports also suggest that Apple is currently in discussion with Google to incorporate its Gemini chatbot, albeit without any finalized agreements as of yet. Rumors have been floating about Apple’s conversation with OpenAI since February, hinting at Apple’s possible work on its AI development, including a speculated “Apple GPT” AI bot.Further information from the New York Times indicates that Apple aims to upgrade Siri in iOS 18, making it more interactive and adaptable. Although Apple’s AI plans and progress in iOS 18 are still a subject of conjecture, more concrete details are anticipated to surface on June 10 at the company’s WWDC 2024 event.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com