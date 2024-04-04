Apple recently confirmed the successful rectification of a technical glitch that was affecting its App Store on both iOS and MacOS devices. The first signs of the problem were reported just after 6 p.m Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Wednesday, with numerous users encountering error messages.The tech corporation acknowledged the issue via an update on its system status page, stating, “Users are experiencing a problem with this service. We are actively looking into it and will provide an update as soon as more details are available.”The disruption wasn’t limited to the App Store alone. Several other services, including Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and the company’s suite of apps such as Arcade, Audiobooks, Books, Fitness Plus, and Apple Sports, also reportedly suffered similar technical difficulties.The error message displayed on Apple TV read, “There’s a problem loading this content. If this continues, check your internet connection.” However, by 7:30 p.m. EST, most of these issues were resolved, as reported by outage tracking website Downdetector.Interestingly, the outage occurred on the same day when many people had trouble accessing Meta Platforms’ services such as Whatsapp, Facebook, and Instagram.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com