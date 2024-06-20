Apple Inc. (AAPL) recently announced that its new Apple Intelligence feature would be available exclusively on the latest iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, as well as on Macs and iPads outfitted with M1 or newer chips. This decision has sparked concerns among users, who suspect it might be a strategy to encourage the purchase of new devices. However, Apple has explicitly refuted these claims in a recent interview during The Talk Show at WWDC 2024.According to MacRumors, key Apple executives John Giannandrea, Greg Joswiak, and Craig Federighi addressed this issue. They explained to John Gruber of Daring Fireball that the hardware requirements for Apple Intelligence render it impractical for older devices to support.Federighi elaborated on the enhancements found in the A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 15 Pro models, which features a powerful 16-core Neural Engine capable of performing an astounding 35 trillion operations per second, significantly outclassing the A16 chip in previous iPhone models. He further pointed out that the new AI features demand substantial RAM. To meet these requirements, all devices compatible with Apple Intelligence come equipped with at least 8GB of RAM.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com