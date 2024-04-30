As we approach the Worldwide Developers Conference on June 10th, Apple (AAPL) is preparing to announce iOS 18. There are indications that the tech giant has re-engaged with OpenAI, supported by Microsoft (MSFT), to enhance the Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities in their newest device.This report comes from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, who states that Apple is exploring how OpenAI’s AI tools, including ChatGPT and Dall-E, could improve the forthcoming update of iOS. This claim is attributed to anonymous sources familiar with the situation.Adding to these discussions, Apple is reportedly negotiating with Alphabet Inc.’s Google (GOOG) about integrating its AI model, Gemini, into iPhone devices.In a February investors’ meeting, Apple CEO Tim Cook recognized the transformative potential of AI on the iPhone user experience. He boasted, “Every Mac that is powered by Apple silicon is an extraordinarily capable AI machine. In fact, there’s no better computer for AI on the market today.”Nevertheless, Cook also mentioned the challenges present in OpenAI’s tools, assuring that any integration of AI features into the operating system will happen in a “very thoughtful” manner.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com