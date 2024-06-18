Apple Inc. has announced the discontinuation of its “Pay Later” financing option, which offered a buy now, pay later scheme with 0% interest. Instead, the company is rolling out a new global installment loan service. Current users with active loans through Apple Pay Later can still manage their repayments via the Apple Wallet app.Previously available only in the U.S., Apple Pay Later allowed users to apply for loans ranging from $50 to $1,000, splitting the purchase amount into four equal payments over six weeks, without any fees or interest. This service was introduced during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 and became generally available in the U.S. in March 2023.The new installment plan will be accessible in multiple countries globally. Starting later this year, users worldwide will be able to use credit and debit cards or other lenders for installment loans when checking out with Apple Pay, the company’s mobile payment service.”Our new global installment loan offering means we will no longer provide Apple Pay Later in the U.S.,” an Apple representative stated. “We remain committed to offering easy, secure, and private payment options with Apple Pay. This solution will enable us to provide flexible payments to more users across the globe, in cooperation with Apple Pay-enabled banks and lenders.”At last week’s WWDC, Apple announced partnerships with various banks worldwide for Apple Pay. The ability to redeem rewards for purchases via Apple Pay will launch in the U.S. with Discover and Synchrony, and extend across Apple Pay issuers through Fiserv.Installment loan access via credit and debit cards with Apple Pay will start in select regions: Australia with ANZ, Spain with CaixaBank, the U.K. with HSBC and Monzo, and in the U.S. with Citi, Synchrony, and other issuers through Fiserv. U.S. users will also have the option to apply for loans directly through Affirm when checking out with Apple Pay.Apple Pay continues to offer users increased flexibility and options for both online and in-app purchases, allowing them to view and redeem rewards and access installment loan offerings from eligible cards. These features will be available for integration by any Apple Pay-enabled bank or issuer in supported markets.Additionally, Apple Pay can be used on any third-party web browser and computer by scanning a code with an iPhone to securely complete payments.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com