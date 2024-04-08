Apple is focusing on outperforming its competitors in the Artificial Intelligence sector by enhancing its devices with cutting-edge technology. It’s reported that the tech behemoth has recently signed a deal, potentially valued at $50 million, with Shutterstock. The agreement allows Apple to license millions of images, videos, and audio content to refine its AI large language models, according to Apple Insider.This partnership could significantly upgrade the image generation and editing capabilities of iPhones by advancing the AI image recognition technology. Furthermore, iPhone users might benefit from superior voice recognition and automatic transcription using video and audio content from Shutterstock. This data is also used by mammoth tech competitors such as Google, Amazon, and Meta Platforms to hone their AI engines.It’s also worth noting that Apple is currently in negotiation with various publishers like Conde Nast IAC and NBC to use their news article content to educate AI models. A Reuters report suggests that Apple is also in discussions with Photobucket to use its vast catalogue of over 13 billion photos and videos to assist AI in generating relevant images in response to text commands.Anticipation bubbles for the upcoming WWDC conference, as Greg Joswiak, the Senior VP of Worldwide Marketing at the California-based company, frequently alludes to its potential on social media platforms. His teasers suggest that the conference will be “Absolutely Incredible,” primarily due to the introduction of new AI features to the devices.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com