Apple Inc. is in the process of rectifying a problem with the iPhone, which has led to either muted or completely non-functional alarms. The tech juggernaut has publicly acknowledged this issue, stating, "We are aware of an issue causing some iPhone alarms not to perform as expected," and assured that they are "working towards a solution."This alarm malfunction was first brought to light by a few individuals on NBC's Today Show and later amplified by numerous users on TikTok who were experiencing the same problem. One TikTok user shared, "This seemed to be the third or fourth consecutive day that my alarm did not function." Another user stated, "I've noticed over the past week that my alarm simply hasn't been sufficient to wake me."There was also a video posted by a TikToker suggesting that Apple's "attention aware" feature might be the culprit behind the alarms defaulting to the lowest possible volume. The user added, "Apple, are you trying to get people fired?"Apple's attention-aware feature could potentially decrease alarm volume if it detects that the device user is looking at their phone, even while they are asleep. Yet, the exact cause of the alarm issue has not been officially confirmed by Apple.