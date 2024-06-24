Apple Inc. (AAPL) has opted to delay the launch of its much-anticipated Apple Intelligence AI features in the European Union. This move is in reaction to security and privacy concerns prompted by the Digital Markets Act (DMA).Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner in charge of digital markets, voiced his apprehensions about Apple’s impact on innovation and consumer choice, highlighting the necessity for increased competition within the digital marketplace.As reported by Bloomberg, this postponement will affect the release of iPhone Mirroring, SharePlay Screen Sharing enhancements, and the Apple Intelligence AI features within the EU until 2025. Apple pointed to the DMA’s interoperability requirements as potential threats to iPhone security and user privacy, which influenced its decision to delay these features.Preliminary findings from the European Commission suggested that Apple’s practices were not in line with the DMA, as they restricted app developers from diverting consumers to other channels for offers and content.To avert fines up to 10% of its global revenues, Apple has been granted a 12-month period to ensure compliance with EU regulations.The EU aims to address these concerns through continued discussions rather than imposing penalties. Key issues identified in the preliminary findings include charges to app developers for in-app purchases within seven days, a technology fee per app installation, and difficulties in accessing pricing information on Apple’s platform.In response to feedback from developers and the European Commission, Apple has revised its business terms to align with the DMA. Apple maintains that these changes are lawful and expects that most developers will encounter similar or lower fees under the new terms. Furthermore, Apple is set to provide a written response to the European Commission concerning the preliminary findings, with a final decision anticipated one year after the formal investigation began.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com