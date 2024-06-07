Apple Inc. (AAPL) is gearing up to unveil a new Passwords app in its forthcoming releases of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15, as reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.This new application aims to deliver sophisticated password management and storage capabilities, akin to those offered by existing password managers like 1Password and LastPass.The official launch of the Passwords app is slated for Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference on June 10.The Passwords app is designed to streamline the user login process, serving as an alternative to third-party password managers. It will feature autofill functionality for usernames and passwords and will also generate authentication codes similar to Google Authenticator. Additionally, the app will be compatible with Apple’s Vision Pro headset and will support two-factor verification codes.Currently, Apple’s operating systems include a Passwords feature within the Settings app. However, the forthcoming dedicated Passwords app intends to enhance password management by offering a more intuitive and user-friendly interface. The new app will maintain all existing password management features available in Settings, in addition to providing support for website logins using Face ID or Touch ID via Passkeys.Moreover, the app will facilitate the automatic insertion of login data into websites and applications upon user login.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com