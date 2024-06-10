Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) highly anticipated mixed-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, is set to roll out to new markets starting June 28.Pre-orders for the Apple Vision Pro commence on June 13 in mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore. Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the U.K. will be able to place their pre-orders on June 28.”The enthusiasm for Apple Vision Pro has been extraordinary, and we are thrilled to introduce the magic of spatial computing to more customers around the world,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We can’t wait for more people to see the impossible become possible, whether it’s working and collaborating with an infinite canvas for apps, reliving treasured memories in three dimensions, watching TV shows and movies in a one-of-a-kind personal cinema, or enjoying brand-new spatial experiences that defy imagination.”In conjunction with the product launch, Apple inaugurated WWDC 2024 with the unveiling of visionOS 2—the first significant software update for the Vision Pro headset.VisionOS 2 introduces several innovative features, including an enhanced method for creating spatial photos from existing images, intuitive hand gestures for easy access to critical information, and new functionalities for Mac Virtual Display, Travel Mode, and Guest User.Employing advanced machine learning algorithms, visionOS transforms 2D images into captivating spatial photos that come to life on the Vision Pro. Users can share these spatial photos with friends and family for viewing on the Vision Pro, or utilize SharePlay in the Photos app along with their spatial Persona, making it feel as if everyone is together in the same physical space while enjoying panoramas, spatial videos, and more.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com