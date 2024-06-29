Apple Inc. (AAPL) has launched its eagerly awaited mixed reality headset, Apple Vision Pro, in a selection of countries outside the United States. This international debut sees the headset now available in mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore.Pre-orders for the Apple Vision Pro are also open in Canada, Germany, France, Australia, and the United Kingdom, with official sales commencing on July 12th.Pricing for the headset varies globally. For instance, in China, the starting price is 29,999 yuan (approximately $4,128), which is about 18% higher than the US retail price of $3,500.Apple has teamed up with ZEISS to provide ZEISS Optical Inserts for those needing vision correction. These inserts attach magnetically to the Vision Pro, enabling users to enjoy the display’s full sharpness and clarity.UK customers can schedule a personalized one-on-one demonstration of the Apple Vision Pro at select Apple Store locations starting Friday, July 12. Apple staff will assist with finding the best fit, setting up the device, and exploring the headset’s spatial computing capabilities.As the launch date draws near, early reviews of the Vision Pro have emerged. While the device’s hardware and technology have impressed users, concerns have been raised regarding its overall functionality, the intuitiveness of its gesture-based controls, its weight and comfort, and the virtual reality experience it offers, as reported by MacRumors.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com