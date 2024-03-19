Apple Inc. may incorporate a blood monitoring feature in its upcoming Watch Series 10, contributing to the tech giant’s continuous efforts to enhance the healthcare capabilities of its devices, as reported by Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman.This innovative feature aims to assist users in monitoring fluctuations and identifying early indications of diseases such as hypertension and cardiovascular disease, potentially leading to a considerable improvement in their health status.However, Gurman warns that the functionality of this anticipated feature may initially be limited. This is due to the difficulties in miniaturizing such sophisticated technology for a wearable device. While the feature should be capable of tracking blood pressure figures, it may not offer detailed analysis.Moreover, Gurman shared that the soon-to-be-released series is set to introduce specific hardware designed for monitoring blood pressure.This much-anticipated feature has already made its debut in competitors’ products, such as Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 5, and Huawei’s Watch D.In terms of health-tracking capability, it is important to note that Apple’s current Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 devices come with hardware that can measure heart rate and blood oxygen levels, and can also monitor sleep patterns.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com