According to MacRumors, Apple Inc. is preparing to launch a feature on iOS that Android has had for a long time.With the forthcoming iOS 18, iPhone users will enjoy enhanced home screen customization. This will allow users to create blank spaces, columns, and rows between app icons, providing more freedom in how they organize their home screen apps.Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was the first to discuss this upcoming "more customizable" Home Screen feature for the iPhone accompanying iOS 18. While current options like Shortcuts and Widgets allow some degree of home screen customization, it is predicted that Apple's official personalization options will be easier to use.The iOS 18 update is expected to bring dramatic improvements to the Home Screen, marking the biggest changes in years. It is anticipated to be more user-oriented, giving users greater control over their app icons' arrangement.Indications are this update will be showcased at the WWDC conference in June. This will be alongside updates for other operating systems such as iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and the most recent version of macOS. It is anticipated that the first developer betas will be launched in June. A public release is scheduled for the fall to coincide with the anticipated launch of the latest iPhone 16 lineup in September.Along with the home screen customization improvement, iOS 18 is expected to bring new AI capabilities for Siri and various apps, RCS support in the Messages app for improved messaging between iOS and Android devices, design enhancements, and many more features. With the upcoming iOS 18, Apple aims to provide iPhone users with a more personalized and user-friendly experience.