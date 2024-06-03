Apple Inc. (AAPL) has updated the specifications for its upcoming iPad Air 2024, now featuring a 9-core GPU instead of the previously announced 10-core GPU. This information was first highlighted by 9to5Mac after reviewing the company’s tech specs page.Despite this adjustment, Apple has not revised the original descriptions on the iPad Air support page.According to MacRumors, the change might stem from the low production yield of 10-core chips, prompting Apple to use a “binned” version by disabling one GPU core. Binning is a common practice employed by companies to enhance processor yields.The iPad Air, launched last week, is available for the first time with a 13-inch screen option. Powered by the M2 chip, the CPU performance is boosted by 15% compared to the M1 chip. Additionally, the GPU is 25% faster, and the Neural Engine sees a 40% increase in speed.The device supports Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil, and Magic Keyboard, enhancing its creative and productive capabilities.Apple is retailing the redesigned 11-inch iPad Air for $599, while the 13-inch model is priced at $799.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com