Recently, Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) latest 15-inch MacBook Air has experienced notable price reductions on Amazon ahead of Apple's much-anticipated WWDC keynote.The base model, equipped with 256GB of storage, is now offered at $1,129, a decrease from its original price of $1,299. For those requiring additional storage and memory, an enhanced version featuring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is also available at discounted rates. Both 512GB models are now affordably priced, with delivery dates as soon as June 11 for customers in the United States.Moreover, the 14-inch MacBook Pro, which includes an M3 Pro chip, 18GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, is being sold at a 15% discount, or $300 off, reaching its historic lowest price of $1,699 on Amazon and B&H.Additionally, the 13-inch MacBook Air M3, featuring 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, has also hit its lowest price so far on both Amazon and B&H, now listed at just $899. This represents an 18% discount or a $200 reduction from the retail price.