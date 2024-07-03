Last month at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple unveiled a significant collaboration with OpenAI to incorporate ChatGPT into iOS 18. A Bloomberg report recently highlighted that Phil Schiller, the former head of marketing and chief of the App Store at Apple, is set to take on an “observer role” within OpenAI’s board of directors as part of this partnership.This strategic position allows Schiller to gain in-depth understanding of OpenAI’s operations. Although he won’t have voting rights, he has the privilege to attend board meetings, providing him with valuable insights.Interestingly, OpenAI has also extended a similar board observer role to Microsoft. This development positions both Apple and Microsoft on an equal footing within OpenAI’s leadership framework. Given Microsoft’s existing connections with OpenAI, upcoming board meetings might explore potential collaborations between the two companies. Schiller’s participation could introduce an additional layer of complexity to these discussions.While Schiller has yet to attend any OpenAI board meetings, he is expected to do so later this year.Currently, the partnership between Apple and OpenAI does not entail any monetary exchanges. Nonetheless, it is projected that Apple will eventually receive a portion of the revenue generated from ChatGPT subscriptions through its platforms. The agreement, expected to be effective later this year, will integrate ChatGPT into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com